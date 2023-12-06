The top reasons your car will fail its winter MOT - and 11 of the best Leeds garages according to Google Reviews

‘Tis the season to be jolly...unless your car fails its MOT, of course.

A new study has revealed the most common reasons that it could be a thumbs down for your MOT this winter – with lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment among the top problems.

It comes after insurance broker One Sure Insurance analysed data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to determine the most common reasons for MOT failures among class 4 vehicles (cars, vans, motorhomes and other small vehicles) in the October-December quarter.

That analysis proved that drivers should be especially vigilant when monitoring their car at this time of year, as almost a third of cars fail their winter MOT.

What are the most common MOT failure issues?

Faults in lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment, which comprised over a quarter of total defects found at 26.1 per cent. Faulty or broken suspension systems, which encompassed almost a fifth (19.2 per cent) of defects. Brake failures, accounting for 15.9 per cent of defects and observed in 6.9 per cent of tests. Tyre failures, making up 12.3 per cent of defects and present in 6.4 per cent of tests. Visibility issues, which includes anything blocking the windscreen or the driver’s eyeline. These made up 7.9 per cent of total defects. Damage to the vehicle’s body, chassis and structure, which includes the frame, interior and bumpers. Noise, emissions and leaks. Issues with the steering wheel and steering system components. Faults with seat belts and supplementary restraints, such as airbags. Identification of the vehicle, such as license plates and vehicle ID numbers.

Here are some of the top-rated MOT garages in Leeds, according to Google Reviews –

1 . Woodhouse Garage, Rampart Road Woodhouse Garage, in Rampart Road, has been rated as 4.8 out of 5, by 123 customers. One wrote: "Great service by knowledgeable mechanics at a competitive price." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sultas Auto Specialists, Bodley Terrace Sultas Auto Specialists, in Bodley Terrace, has been rated as 4.9 out of 5, by 271 customers. One wrote: "First class customer service, reasonable prices and high quality workmanship." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Parkside Garage Ltd, Ashbrooke Business Park Parkside Garage Ltd, based at Ashbrooke Business Park, has been rated as 4.6 out of 5, by 428 customers. One wrote: "Received a quality repair to successfully pass MOT for an unbeatable price." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Grove Lane Garage, Grove Lane Grove Lane Garage, in Grove Lane, has been rated as 4.4 out of 5 stars, by 177 customers. One wrote: "Brilliant place to go to get your car sorted reliable service friendly staff." Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Central Garage Leeds, Bristol Street Central Garage Leeds, in Bristol Street, has been rated as 4.9 out of 5, by 73 customers. One wrote: "Excellent service ... it's all worth it for the money you'd paid." Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Motor Marque, Clayton Wood Close Motor Marque, in Clayton Wood Close, has been rated as 4.7 out of 5, by 110 customers. One wrote: "Excellent service and great team. Friendly atmosphere and staff." Photo: Google Photo Sales