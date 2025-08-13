The Three Lane Ends junction Castleford set for major upgrade and your views are wanted
Wakefield Council, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, successfully secured the funding to improve walking and cycling in the local area.
The goal is to enhance journeys and create welcoming, accessible spaces, making it easier for people to reach the Castleford to Wakefield Greenway and Three Lane Ends Primary Academy.
The plan is to install:
- Three new Toucan crossings at the A639/A6032 Methley Road junction
- A section of new two-way segregated cycle lane, and a new footway next to it, which will create a link between the Castleford to Wakefield Greenway and the Methley Bridge / Whitwood Mere areas of Castleford
- New sections of shared use footpath and cycleway including links towards the school
These improvements will provide safe access to the Greenway and encourage more people to choose walking and cycling, reducing car emissions.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority would like to hear your views about the proposals.
You can view the map of the planned junction improvements here.
Find out more detailed information here.
Answer a short survey by clicking here
This survey is open until August 27.