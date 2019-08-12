The Three Hulats pub in Chapel Allerton to reopen after £1.2m refurbishment project

The Three Hulats pub in Chapel Allerton will reopen on Tuesday, August 13 after a £1.2million development project.

The Harrogate Road venue has been closed for the past three months. The pub will open at 8am, with players from Leeds Rhinos set to attend the official opening between 4pm and 6pm.

The Three Hulats, managed by Maria and Graham Church, has been extended into a former nightclub premises, a vacant site at the back of the building.

The customer area has been enlarged, with a new larger open kitchen installed, as well as new toilets and new staff facilities added on the first-floor level. The existing customer area has also undergone complete redecoration and refurbishment. The beer garden has been upgraded too, with a canopy newly-installed around the raised garden area, which has planters and shrubs.

Graham and Maria have been pub managers since 2001. Maria said: “We are delighted with our new-look and larger pub, the best way to mark 20 years since it first opened. This £1.2-million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to offering its customers the best-possible pub.”