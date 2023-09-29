The Tetley: Art gallery, cafe and cultural space in former Leeds brewery to close after 10 years as lease ends
The Tetley is run by the charity Project Space Leeds, who have rented the building since 2013, but owners Aire Park, the developers of the South Bank area, are now set to reclaim it.
The former brewery has hosted 56 exhibitions and become a wedding and conference venue. It has a play space, Tiny Tetley Studio, and a bar and kitchen. It will close permanently in December.
A statement from The Tetley read: “We have some important news. After ten years here at The Tetley, we’ll be leaving our iconic building at the end of the year, as our lease comes to an end.
"Since opening as an art gallery in 2013, we’ve welcomed nearly a million visitors through our doors – and we’re immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved here.
"We’ve presented 56 exhibitions, (including Yorkshire’s only Turner Prize winner!) and worked with more than 1,200 artists – based locally, nationally and internationally.
"As well as our free exhibitions, and a busy events schedule of weddings, conferences and celebrations, we also pride ourselves on engaging with our local communities.
"In the last year alone,Tiny Tetley Studio, has welcomed more than 10,000 young children, parents and carers, and our participation programme has engaged with 14,000 people.
"The Tetley’s on-site exhibition programme ends on Sunday 22 October, with shows by artists Afra Eisma and Richy Carey. The Tetley Bar & Kitchen will also close from 22 October.
"In November and December, the building will open for a series of building takeovers by community initiatives and festivals such as Baby Week Leeds. The Tetley will then close to the public from 17 December onwards.
“In 2024, our artistic programme will move off site. We will announce exciting plans for a new home soon - so watch this space for news about our future."
The Art Deco headquarters of the famous family brewer were built in 1931, and production ceased in 2011. The remainder of the site was demolished by owners Carlsberg, with only the flagship building remaining.