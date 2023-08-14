New job openings have become available at the Springs in Leeds this week, including one in security.

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema. Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working as part of site security and at River island. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Sales Assistant – Mountain Warehouse – PT/£5.28-£10.42

Sales Assistants are key people in Mountain Warehouse stores and are the first point of contact for customers. Candidates will be responsible for customer Service; creating a great shopping experience, replenishing the store at the end of a day and store housekeeping.

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds.

Floor Manager – River Island – FT

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

Security and Cleaning Manager – The Springs – £30,000 pa

As the Security and Cleaning Manager you will be required to manage the delivery of the Security & Cleaning contract to the standards required of ABM for a Retail & Leisure outlet; while also meeting the requirements of the Landlords and Property Management Team of the site.

Store Manager – The Works – FT/£22,196 pa

As a Store Manager, you’ll spend a lot of time on the shop floor, working alongside your team driving commerciality and setting the pace. You’ll showcase an inspirational customer experience by creating moments that matter with customers.

Stylist – Room 97 – FT