The Springs: 10 job opening at Leeds shopping centre including Caballero Lounge and River Island

New job openings have become available at the Springs in Leeds
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT
The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at the Caballero Lounge or at River island. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the festive period.

Christmas Sales Associate – Betty Loves Candles

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: StockThe Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds. Picture: Stock
Contract: Temporary Part-Time

Christmas is a wonderful time in store and whether a customer is looking for candles, a handbag or just ‘something special’, the successful candidates will make sure they leave fully satisfied.

Seasonal Sales Assistant – Card Factory

Contract: 12 hours / 6 vacancies

Card Factory makes celebrating life’s moments special and accessible for everyone and for a Christmas well spent, join the Springs team to help customers celebrate the festive season.

Various Roles – Caballero Lounge

Contract: Hours Vary

A number of roles are available at the hugely popular Caballero Lounge, including Assistant Manager, Head Chef, Sous Chef and Front of House Supervisor.

Stylist – Room 97

Contract: Full-Time role

Candidates must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and a team player. Described as a “dynamic team, with a full clientele waiting”, the role offers ongoing training.

Sales Assistant – Mountain Warehouse

Contract: Part-Time – £5.28-£10.42

Sales Assistants are key people in Mountain Warehouse stores and are the first point of contact for customers. Candidates will be responsible for customer service; creating a great shopping experience, replenishing the store at the end of a day and store housekeeping.

Floor Manager – River Island

Contract: Full-Time

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

Store Manager – The Works

Contract: Full-Time/£22,196 pa

As a Store Manager, you’ll spend a lot of time on the shop floor, working alongside your team driving commerciality and setting the pace. You’ll showcase an inspirational customer experience by creating moments that matter with customers.

