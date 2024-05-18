Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Script are set to take to the stage in Leeds this winter on the back of a new album release.

The band will be performing at the city’s First Direct Arena on Thursday, November 28 as part of a major UK tour .

The four piece are set to release their new album Satellites on August 16 2024 after vowing wing to pay tribute to their friend - Mark Sheehan - by continuing the band they had built together.

Vocalist Danny O’Donoghue returned to the studio and experimented in a number of ways: using 808s and playing with R&B-inspired sounds, focusing on upbeats sonics, and co-writing with hitmakers Steve Robson (Rascal Flatts, Take That) and Wayne Hector (One Direction, Nicki Minaj) as well as bandmate Glen Power.

The Script are set to perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

What emerged was 12 track collection of songs which forges a new future for The Script while remembering that although Mark may no longer be here, he remains a vital part of everything that they do.

Danny said: “The album cover is silhouettes of me, Glen and Ben Sargeant, our bassist, who's been with us from the beginning. Then we have a hooded silhouette, because the air of Mark is still there. He always will be, but it's also giving a tip of the hat to the future.

“It'll never be the same Script. We're just trying to get on and do what it is that we all feel is the next right thing to do and that’s to keep making more great music.”

How can I buy tickets for The Script at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Fans who pre-order Satellites from the band’s official store before 5pm on Tuesday May 21 will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tickets for the UK and Ireland tour dates.

The pre-sale will open at 9.30am on Wednesday May 22.