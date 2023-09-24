The Newmarket Garforth: Leeds pub reopens 'completely uplifted' after £150K revamp with new garden area
The Newmarket in Garforth has undergone a major refurbishment after the Indian restaurant, Saffron, moved out of the back of the premises to another unit on Main Street.
Under Craft Union Pub Company, the rear area of the pub has been renovated along with the garden area. A new pool table and two new dartboards have been installed, along with eight new HD TVs showing TNT Sports and Sky Sports.
The pub will be bringing in weekly activities with free-pool all day Monday, Tombola Tuesdays, Jukebox Fridays and live sports as well as live music, DJs, a meat raffle on the weekends.
Carol Maxfield, operator at The Newmarket, said, “I can’t wait to welcome locals back to our fresh new-look pub. It’ll be great to get everyone back. The place feels completely uplifted both inside and out.”
With a new range of drinks on offer, the pub will be holding an launch party across next weekend.