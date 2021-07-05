The Leeds restaurants offering £10, £15 or £20 crafted menus

Diners are being given chance to sink their teeth into specially crafted menus with a side order of savings.

They are giving diners the chance to sink their teeth into specially crafted menus with a side order of savings.

The eight-week scheme will see restaurants coming together to offer two or three courses for £10, £15 or £20, or free children’s meals, available from Sundays through to Wednesdays until August 25.

The Eat Leeds event gives diners the chance to try flavours from across the world without leaving the city, including the likes of Cantina, Leeds’ first all vegan restaurant, Tharavadu, the city’s only Michelin recommended Indian restaurant and Ambiente Tapas serving up a variety of Spanish tapas dishes guaranteed to get mouths watering.

City centre eateries have suffered something of a double whammy during the pandemic as staycationers flock to popular coastal towns and countryside destinations, and the loss of the bread-and-butter city centre workforce that continues to work from home.

The Eat Leeds event is part of the campaign to get food lovers back into the city.

Amy Rolinson, manager of Eat Leeds, said: “It’s been a really tough time for the hospitality industry, and we are proud to do our bit to champion the city’s fantastic food offering and encourage families and food fans back to the city centre once more.

“The industry has been working solidly, behind the scenes, to create a safe and comfortable environment and this is a great way to boost local businesses and gives food fans the opportunity to support Leeds’ hospitality industry which plays such a key role in the city’s economy.”

With a wide range of family-favourite restaurants taking part from Bibis Italianissimo to Harvey Nichols 4th Floor Brasserie and Bar, with a ‘kids eat free’ offer, it’s a great way to keep the family entertained over the summer holidays without breaking the bank.

Annabel Hutchinson, from Bibi’s Restaurant, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in business and welcome diners back the Bibis. The Eat Leeds scheme is a great way to encourage families back to the city centre to come and enjoy the shopping, the museums and everything that this wonderful place has to offer.”

The Eat Leeds event is being organised as part of the Visit Leeds’ wider recovery campaign to welcome visitors back to the city and surrounding areas and champion the Leeds hospitality industry. For those wanting to make a night of it, there’s also a Be Our Guest campaign, which offers a three-night stay for the price of two at 10 leading hotels across the city run in partnership with Visit Leeds and Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA).

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Leeds’ tourism and hospitality industry plays a crucial role in the city’s economy, and has had to face many challenges over the pandemic, as have the city’s wealth of attractions and cultural venues. Supporting the Eat Leeds initiative demonstrates Leeds City Council’s commitment to encouraging visitors and residents into the city centre as part of the city’s wider visitor economy recovery.”

These are the offers:

Ambiente - 3 courses £15

Bibi's - 2 courses £15/Kids Eat Free

Catch Headingley - 2 courses £15

Catch Street Lane - 2 courses £15

Keral - 2 courses £10/Kids Eat Free

Rasoi Stories - 2 courses £15

Rosa's Thai Café - 2 courses £15

Tharavadu - 2 courses £10

Veeno - 2 courses £10/3 courses £15

Dill and Ba - 2 courses £10/3 courses £15/Kids Eat Free

Tasty - 2 courses £10/Kids Eat Free

Cantin - 2 courses £10/3 courses £15

The Wardrobe - 2 courses £10/3 courses £15

White Swan - 2 courses £10/3 courses £15/Kids Eat Free

Aagrah - 3 courses £15

Harvey Nichols - Kids Eat Free

Barburrito - 2 courses £10

Restaurant Bar and Grill - 2 courses £20

Fat Hippo - 3 courses £15

For the full list of participating restaurants head to www.eatleeds.co.uk Simply click on your chosen restaurant and book direct, quoting ‘EatLeeds2021’ to redeem the offer.

