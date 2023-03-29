We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their online dating success stories and the responses flooded in – with some meeting their partners up to 15 years ago and now happily married, while others have had children with partners they met online.

From the original dating sites such as eHarmony, Plenty of Fish and Match.com, launched in 1995, to dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble, the rise of online dating over the last two decades has changed the dating landscape in Leeds . And without them, these happy partners would never have met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Wilton said: “Both been married nine years this November and been together 14 years with children age nine and 12.” Catherine Sammons said: “Yes been married 11 years and have one child.”

Leeds residents have shared their happy stories of meeting online (Photo: Jacob Lund/Adobe Stock)

Lauren Mawn said: “Yep met in Oct, pregnant in Feb, together nearly 4 years.”

Marilouise Bree shared a picture of her husband and two children and said: “We met 12 years ago on Match.com and now we are married with two beautiful girls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion Mcintosh said she married her soulmate who she met online, while Vicki Cohen said: “Yes both, married and have a child.”