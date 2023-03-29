The Leeds couples who met their soulmates online and are now married with children
Online dating is full of ups and downs but some Leeds couples have found their soulmates through dating websites.
We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their online dating success stories and the responses flooded in – with some meeting their partners up to 15 years ago and now happily married, while others have had children with partners they met online.
From the original dating sites such as eHarmony, Plenty of Fish and Match.com, launched in 1995, to dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble, the rise of online dating over the last two decades has changed the dating landscape in Leeds . And without them, these happy partners would never have met.
Sarah Wilton said: “Both been married nine years this November and been together 14 years with children age nine and 12.” Catherine Sammons said: “Yes been married 11 years and have one child.”
Lauren Mawn said: “Yep met in Oct, pregnant in Feb, together nearly 4 years.”
Marilouise Bree shared a picture of her husband and two children and said: “We met 12 years ago on Match.com and now we are married with two beautiful girls.”
Marion Mcintosh said she married her soulmate who she met online, while Vicki Cohen said: “Yes both, married and have a child.”
Emma Cartwright said: “Together 13 years, married seven, and have a six-year-old (almost!)”. Teri Lianne Connah said: “Ben with mine for 15 years, married for seven years this year.”