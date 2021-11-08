Life expectancy for men in the UK has dropped for the first time in 40 years, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.

This is a rare occurrence and has been attributed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Leeds.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Leeds where men have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Lincoln Green & St James's Men in Lincoln Green & St James's have a life expectancy of 70.57 years

2. Hyde Park Men in Hyde Park have a life expectancy of 71.04 years.

3. Cross Flatts Park & Garnets Men in Cross Flatts Park & Garnets have a life expectancy of 71.20 years

4. Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton Men in Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton have a life expectancy of 71.35 years