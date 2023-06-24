The Brothers Griff's latest song is a shout-out to their favourite Morley kebab shop. Photo: The Brothers Griff

Brothers Andrew and James Griffiths have released music together since 2021 under the name The Brothers Griff. And in their latest single, they chose to give a big shout out to something close to their hearts - their favourite kebab shop.

Describing their new song The Kebab Box, Andrew tells the Yorkshire Evening Post: “[The song] was written during the back end of lockdown after a good few beers and…..a kebab, interestingly.

“It was inspired by our favourite kebab house Tasty Balti in Morley, we've been ordering from those boys since we lived together in Gildersome back in 2017, awesome kebabs and a great bunch of guys who work there.”

Wanting to give the eatery the gloss and majesty it deserves, the brothers headed town to Prism Studios in Stoke-on-Trent to record together with producer Shaun Lowe. After finishing the recording, they went straight on to film the video with the master copy on a USB.

“This was the first video that we shot and edited ourselves using some amazing gear hired from ITV studios, again what a great team they have there too,” Andrew said. “We had no plan, just run and gun.”

“We rocked up at Tasty Balti, hit the record button, said a couple of Hail Marys and then enjoyed some of Morley's finest mystery meat.”

The song differs somewhat in style from previous songs the duo have released according to Andrew, saying The Kebab Box is a dance track, while their previous tunes have had a more indie rock sound.

He explained: “The song is about kicking out time at the clubs. First order of business, food.

“The rap section depicts your average joe's night out on the town, a few beers, trying to get lucky, get some greasy food, and fight for an Uber. Just complete chaos and mayhem!”

Andrew and James, who when not recording songs together work at St James’s Hospital and for a transport and logistics company in Morley, released their first single Cleopatra in 2021, and has since released five songs on streaming platforms like Spotify.

Don’t expect an album anytime soon though: “We’re not too interested in releasing an album - we're quick fire. Bash out a song, head down to the studio to record it, and then make a banging video! BOOM. Repeat process.”