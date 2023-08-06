Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

The Bootlegger Leeds: New 'hideaway' cocktail bar set to open on Park Row in city centre

A speakeasy-style bar is to open in Leeds city centre and send drinkers back to the Roaring 20s.
By Nick Frame
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The time-transcending hideaway, The Bootlegger, will open its doors on Park Row on August 18 and the owners are promising a selection of more than 80 cocktails from classics recipes from a century ago, right up to the most modern of tipples.

There will also be selection of spirits, beers, ciders and wines, and plenty of music to get customers up and dancing the Charleston.

A spokesman for the new bar said: “We’re excited to become a part of Leeds’ bar, cocktail and music scene, and we welcome you all to come and feel at home in our newest space. A place where we’ll have you dancing well into the early hours with plenty of jazz, swing, blues, rock ‘n roll and more.”

Leeds will be the fifth bar of its kinds to open, with existing establishments in Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter.

Related topics:LeedsCharlestonBrightonBristolCardiff