The Bootlegger Leeds: New 'hideaway' cocktail bar set to open on Park Row in city centre

The time-transcending hideaway, The Bootlegger, will open its doors on Park Row on August 18 and the owners are promising a selection of more than 80 cocktails from classics recipes from a century ago, right up to the most modern of tipples.

There will also be selection of spirits, beers, ciders and wines, and plenty of music to get customers up and dancing the Charleston.

A spokesman for the new bar said: “We’re excited to become a part of Leeds’ bar, cocktail and music scene, and we welcome you all to come and feel at home in our newest space. A place where we’ll have you dancing well into the early hours with plenty of jazz, swing, blues, rock ‘n roll and more.”