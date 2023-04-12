The Black Bull Horsforth: Meslier the rabbit gets married to his sweetheart as Leeds United fans gather
Leeds United fans gathered at a Horsforth pub on Easter Monday to watch ‘Meslier’ get married to his sweetheart.
The giant French rabbit, fondly named after the Whites keeper, is a firm favourite with regulars the Black Bull pub in The Green. The pub’s landlady and Meslier’s owner Sara Robinson brings him out from his hutch every Sunday to watch the football, along with his brother, and he’s become a bit of a “phenomenon” in the community.
After Meslier took a liking to her friend’s pet Wilmer, another one-year-old rabbit, Sara decided to hold a wedding for the pair on Monday to spread some cheer over the Easter weekend. Around 50 regulars turned out to watch the ceremony – and here’s how it unfolded.