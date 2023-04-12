News you can trust since 1890
The Black Bull Horsforth: Meslier the rabbit gets married to his sweetheart as Leeds United fans gather

Leeds United fans gathered at a Horsforth pub on Easter Monday to watch ‘Meslier’ get married to his sweetheart.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

The giant French rabbit, fondly named after the Whites keeper, is a firm favourite with regulars the Black Bull pub in The Green. The pub’s landlady and Meslier’s owner Sara Robinson brings him out from his hutch every Sunday to watch the football, along with his brother, and he’s become a bit of a “phenomenon” in the community.

After Meslier took a liking to her friend’s pet Wilmer, another one-year-old rabbit, Sara decided to hold a wedding for the pair on Monday to spread some cheer over the Easter weekend. Around 50 regulars turned out to watch the ceremony – and here’s how it unfolded.

Giant French rabbit Meslier, who lives at the Black Bull pub in Horsforth, is fondly named after Leeds United goalie Illan Meslier

1. The Black Bull wedding

Giant French rabbit Meslier, who lives at the Black Bull pub in Horsforth, is fondly named after Leeds United goalie Illan Meslier Photo: The Black Bull/Bruce Rollinson

The Black Bull pub in The Green, Horsforth, held a ceremony for Meslier and his new 'wife' Wilmer at 4pm on Easter Monday

2. The Black Bull wedding

The Black Bull pub in The Green, Horsforth, held a ceremony for Meslier and his new 'wife' Wilmer at 4pm on Easter Monday Photo: The Black Bull

The pub's landlady and Meslier's owner, Sara Robinson, pictured with her friend and her pet rabbit Wilmer

3. The Black Bull wedding

The pub's landlady and Meslier's owner, Sara Robinson, pictured with her friend and her pet rabbit Wilmer Photo: The Black Bull

The bride Wilmer ready for the ceremony

4. The Black Bull wedding

The bride Wilmer ready for the ceremony Photo: The Black Bull

