The best pictures from Student Colour Run 2021 in Leeds

Students from the University of Leeds took part in the popular Colour Run in the city on Sunday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:45 pm

Here are some of the best pictures from the event as joyous students were covered in colourful powder: (All pics PA Wire/Danny Lawson)

1.

This event is in partnership with Leeds University Student Union.

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2.

This year Student Colour Run events took place in Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, in conjunction with Universities in each city.

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3.

The route weaves around Leeds Uni campus starting and finishing on the grass area next to the Students Union, it is a 2.5K route completed twice.

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4.

The run is described as 'A happy, colourful, messy, 5K run in a unique campus setting.'

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

StudentsLeedsUniversity of Leeds
