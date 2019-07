Party in the Park was held every July in the grounds of Temple Newsam by Leeds City Council and Radio Aire and attended by more than 70,000 revellers. It ran from 1994 until 2013. Do you remember watching the acts, ranging from the familiar to the obscure, featured in these photos ? READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s | 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s

1. 2000 Pop princess Samantha Mumba. Dan Oxtoby jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 2000 Heather Small. Dan Oxtoby jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 2000 Girl Thing - Jodi Albert, Anika Bostelaar, Linzi Martin, Michelle Barber and Nikki Stuart - on stage. Dan Oxtoby jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 2000 Mel B entertains the crowds. Dan Oxtoby jpimedia Buy a Photo

