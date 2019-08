The Leeds West Indian Carnival has become eagerly awaited event on the city's summer entertainment calendar for more than 50 years. And these photos from down the years showcase the colour and vibrancy of the occasion which now attracts more than 100,000 people. Can you spot yourself from back in the day? READ MORE: This is why the 2018 Leeds West Indian Carnival was delayed

1. August 1967 The first ever Leeds West Indian Carnival queen Vicky Selto.

2. August 1973 Led by their Carnival Queen, Movva Pinnock, 19, from Huddersfield, the parade procession makes its way down Chapeltown Road.

3. August 1977 The Leeds West Indian Carnival in full flow.

4. August 1980 Do you go dutring the 1980s?

