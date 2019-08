Here are the 20 areas which have seen the biggest rise in property prices over the past two decades, according to figures listed by data company Imactive.

1. Chapel Allerton Chapel Allerton had by far the biggest hike in house prices, going up by 376% since 1995 - when the average house price was just 40,000!

2. City & Hunslet Leeds city centre and the areas around the docks were the areas to see the second biggest rise in property prices at 325%.

3. Roundhay Roundhay had the third biggest rise in house prices, which soared by 303% in 20 years.

4. Moortown House prices in the north Leeds suburb of Moortown have risen by 291% in the past two decades

