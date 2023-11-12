There are a number of adorable pets available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats, dogs and rabbits currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield website.
One-year-old River is looking for a new home which is cat free, as he is a bit too boisterous around them. He enjoys the company of people and would love his new family to be around a lot of the time. Photo: RSPCA
Seven-year-olds Bob and Dooba were found after they had sadly been abandoned. They would make the perfect duo for any family. Photo: RSPCA
Bob is missing an eye, but the RSPCA team think he was born without it so he has adapted well. He is very affectionate and likes to be in the company of others - he'll happily sit on your lap. Photo: RSPCA
Dooba has the greenest of eyes and loves a love a good lap to lay on. He really enjoys being stroked and will even jump on your back! Photo: RSPCA
These beautiful huskies went through a lot of neglect before coming to the centre, and waited months before they were rehomed - sadly, it was not their forever home and they are back again. Photo: RSPCA