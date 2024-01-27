Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), released in October 2023, estimates the mean household income of every neighbourhood in England and Wales in the financial year ending in 2020.

Households in the richest area of Leeds earned an average of £63,800 a year, more than double households in the poorest area who took home an average of £27,500.

The total annual household income is the sum of the gross income of every member of the household plus any income from benefits such as Working Families Tax Credit.

The ONS has published an average for every Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) in Leeds, which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.