But populations vary across Leeds neighbourhoods, with some housing far more of the city’s residents than others.
Official Office for National Statistics estimates for 2020, made available on Leeds Observatory, break down the population by Lower Super Output Area – a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.
These were the 11 neighbourhoods with the highest estimated populations.
The Park Lane LSOA, covering Kirkstall Road to the south and the University area to the north, is home to 4,793 people
The LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place neighbourhood is home to 4,586 people
The Clarendon Road, Kelsos and Moorland Road neighbourhood, near to the University of Leeds, is home to 4,500 people
The Headrow neighbourhood in the city centre has a population of 4,313 people