The 11 Leeds areas with the biggest populations named by Office for National Statistics figures

The 2021 census revealed that around 812,000 people were residing in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:49 pm - 1 min read

But populations vary across Leeds neighbourhoods, with some housing far more of the city’s residents than others.

Official Office for National Statistics estimates for 2020, made available on Leeds Observatory, break down the population by Lower Super Output Area – a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These were the 11 neighbourhoods with the highest estimated populations.

Here are the 11 Leeds neighbourhoods with the biggest populations
The Park Lane LSOA, covering Kirkstall Road to the south and the University area to the north, is home to 4,793 people
The LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place neighbourhood is home to 4,586 people
The Clarendon Road, Kelsos and Moorland Road neighbourhood, near to the University of Leeds, is home to 4,500 people
The Headrow neighbourhood in the city centre has a population of 4,313 people

The Blenheims and St Marks Road neighbourhood in Woodhouse is home to 4,142 people
Woodhouse Street, Melville Road and the Elthams in Woodhouse has a population of 3,488 people
The Sharp House Road, Throstle Road and Lingwell Road neighbourhood in Middleton has a population of 3,412 people
The Ash Road, Canterbury Drive and the Turnways LSOA in Headingley is home to 3,383 people.

The Winthorpes, Lingwell Gate Lane and Gascoigne Road neighbourhood in East Ardsley is home to 3,244 people.
The Throstle Terrace and Thorpe Lane neighbourhood in Middleton is home to 3,244 people.
The Headingley Hill and Woodhouse Cliff neighbourhood in Headingley is home to 2,781 people.
