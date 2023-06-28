The 11 best things about growing up in Leeds - according to people who live here

“Home is where the heart is” as the great Elvis Presley used to say but what exactly makes home in Leeds so special?

We asked our readers to share their personal stand-out memories of growing up in Leeds via the YEP Facebook page and you didn’t disappoint as you responded in your hundreds. Anyone lucky enough to call Leeds “home” knows whether it be as a small child or as an adult knows how special the city is.

From Leeds United to Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield – to Kirkgate Market and Roundhay Park. Leeds is a truly unforgettable place and we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post are proud to call it our home. But why is it so beloved?

Here are 11 of the best things about growing up in Leeds – according to people who live here...

1 . Roundhay Park Carol Egan said: "I remember those days! Everybody had a great time back in the day playing games doing dufs at the beck picnics at rounday park getting goat Miilk on the way home everyone played together." Photo: paul - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . The Duchess of York - Vicar Lane Claire Sesay said: "Saturday's spent at The Duchess of York listening to live music." The popular pub closed its doors in 2000. Photo: YPN Stock Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United Steven Walker said: "Watching Leeds United from the early sixties right through the glory years with mess' Bremner,Giles ,Clarke and the rest of that great team." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Friendly neighbours Gayda Jackson said: "Living on a street where everyone knew you. You always had people to play with and neighbours to rely on. Our street was one big community and I’ve never experienced that anywhere else. I have such happy memories of my childhood." Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales