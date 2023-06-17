The 11 best routes in Leeds for a summer stroll according to people from the city

We asked our readers to name their favourites routes in Leeds for a stroll in the summer heat, and here is what they said.

Summer is here, and what better way to spend a sunny day than on a stroll among one of Leeds’ many great routes.

We wanted to find out just what routes the Yorkshire Evening Post readers think are the best in the city, and you did not disappoint.

Here are 11 of the best routes in Leeds for a stroll in the sun according to the people who live here:

1 . Meanwood Valley Trail Daniel Jordan said: "Meanwood Valley trail. Walked into city on Saturday from Alwoodley 10km and amazing walk. Cocktails at the end."

2 . Leeds Liverpool Canal Many readers enjoy a stroll along the Leeds Liverpool Canal on summer day.

3 . Kirkstall Abbey A stroll around the centuries old Kirkstall Abbey ruins is popular with readers.

4 . Harehills Lane Harehills Lane was frequently mentioned.