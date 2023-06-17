Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 11 best routes in Leeds for a summer stroll according to people from the city

We asked our readers to name their favourites routes in Leeds for a stroll in the summer heat, and here is what they said.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Summer is here, and what better way to spend a sunny day than on a stroll among one of Leeds’ many great routes.

We wanted to find out just what routes the Yorkshire Evening Post readers think are the best in the city, and you did not disappoint.

Here are 11 of the best routes in Leeds for a stroll in the sun according to the people who live here:

Daniel Jordan said: “Meanwood Valley trail. Walked into city on Saturday from Alwoodley 10km and amazing walk. Cocktails at the end.” Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post

1. Meanwood Valley Trail

Many readers enjoy a stroll along the Leeds Liverpool Canal on summer day. Photo James Hardisty

2. Leeds Liverpool Canal

A stroll around the centuries old Kirkstall Abbey ruins is popular with readers. Photo: James Hardisty

3. Kirkstall Abbey

Harehills Lane was frequently mentioned. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Harehills Lane

