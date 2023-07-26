Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

The 11 best places in Leeds to take children on a budget during school holidays according to our readers

Summer holidays can be hard to plan if you're on a budget, so we asked out readers for the best cheap or free places to take the kids in Leeds this summer.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

With summer holidays here, it might prove a challenge to keep restless children busy. Especially if you're on a budget.

We turned to the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us their best tips on things to do with the family in Leeds on a budget.

Here are 11 suggestions, including parks, hunts and museums, to choose from:

Numerous readers recommended a visit to the free Leeds City Museum for the summer holidays. Picture by James Hardisty

1. Leeds City Museum

Numerous readers recommended a visit to the free Leeds City Museum for the summer holidays. Picture by James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Royal Armouries at Leeds Docks house thousands of weapons, armour and artifacts from history, all for free. Educational displays and re-enactments take place daily as well. Picture by Simon Hulme

2. Royal Armouries

The Royal Armouries at Leeds Docks house thousands of weapons, armour and artifacts from history, all for free. Educational displays and re-enactments take place daily as well. Picture by Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Starting July 31, dinosaurs are invading White Rose shopping centre for five weeks. The adventurous can go on a hunt for all the prehistoric lizards for free. (Photo by White Rose)

3. Dino Discovery Trail at White Rose

Starting July 31, dinosaurs are invading White Rose shopping centre for five weeks. The adventurous can go on a hunt for all the prehistoric lizards for free. (Photo by White Rose)

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Evening Post reader Trisha Hobson said a picnic in Roundhay Park is a great cheap summer activity.

4. Picnic in Roundhay Park

Yorkshire Evening Post reader Trisha Hobson said a picnic in Roundhay Park is a great cheap summer activity. Photo: paul - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsBudgetYorkshire Evening PostMuseums