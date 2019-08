Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson comments: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

1. Bracken Park, Scarcroft, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS14 1.75million The property itself comprises to; feature glazed entrance leading to double height reception hall with minstrel gallery, cloakroom and separate WC, lounge dining entertaining suite with feature glazed entrance leading to double height reception hall with minstrel gallery, cloakroom and separate WC, lounge dining entertaining suite with spectacular garden views leading to office space or playroom with cocktail bar, contemporary fitted breakfast kitchen with sitting area and separate utility room with appliances. ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

2. Bracken Park, Scarcroft, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS14 1.75million The property itself comprises to; feature glazed entrance leading to double height reception hall with minstrel gallery, cloakroom and separate WC, lounge dining entertaining suite with feature glazed entrance leading to double height reception hall with minstrel gallery, cloakroom and separate WC, lounge dining entertaining suite with spectacular garden views leading to office space or playroom with cocktail bar, contemporary fitted breakfast kitchen with sitting area and separate utility room with appliances. ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

3. Harrogate Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS7 600,000 This beautiful period property is very spacious with high ceilings and generous rooms, its immaculately presented throughout and offers a wealth of original character features including feature fireplaces, sash windows, cast iron radiators, picture rails and intricate ceiling cornices.'ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

4. Harrogate Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS7 600,000 This beautiful period property is very spacious with high ceilings and generous rooms, its immaculately presented throughout and offers a wealth of original character features including feature fireplaces, sash windows, cast iron radiators, picture rails and intricate ceiling cornices.'ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

View more