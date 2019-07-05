The 10 most amazing radiotherapy masks painted at Leeds Children's Hospital

As part of her work, Lobke paints masks - which children must wear during radiotherapy treatment - to any theme given by the patients. Lobke Marsden said: “There are many things we cannot change but as a team we can change their experience. Something as simple as painting their masks can make their radiotherapy experience a more positive one which can only benefit the patient and their family.” Here are ten of the team's incredible creations, with an explanation from Lobke:

1. Captain America "We often get paint requests for superheroes which we feel is apt considering the treatment they have to go through. Young patients often dress up for treatment to match the character painted on their mask. By doing this they can feel empowered and that little bit braver while having their radiotherapy."

2. Harry Potter "We were told she loves Harry Potter and wanted a Harry Potter themed mask with a Ravenclaw uniform. Apart from the face painted in her favourite colour purple, there were no other requests and she was happy to leave it up to us."

3. Fortnite Drift "As a real Fortnite fan this boy asked for his mask to be painted as one of his favourite characters Drift. By painting the masks it can transform the way the masks are viewed by the patient. It is no longer a clinical looking device but something that is personal to them. This can improve their radiotherapy experience."

4. Pineapple "This pineapple mask request certainly made us all smile. The patient told us : When you have to go through something like radiotherapy, you might as well have it as a pineapple!

