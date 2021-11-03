Tetley's will be “speaking” to Yorkshire Cricket Club today after a weeklong racism row

Tetley’s Brewery, founded in Leeds in 1822, struck a deal with the club to provide “exclusive pouring rights” at its Headingley ground in Leeds in 2019.

But YCCC has been embroiled in controversy after it published a full report into allegations of race discrimination made by former spin bowler Azeem Rafiq.

The report found that another player, who remains at the club, was acting “in the spirit of friendly banter” when he repeatedly used the word “P*ki” to describe Rafiq.

Pic: JPI

The club has been condemned for failing to take disciplinary action against the un-named player.

Yesterday health secretary Sajid Javid said: “P*i” is not banter. Heads should roll at Yorkshire CCC. If @ECB_cricket doesn’t take action it’s not fit for purpose.”

Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee Julian Knight added: “Given the endemic racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, I struggle to think of any reason why that the board should remain in post.”

“This is one of the most repellent and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history.”

In a statement, Tetley’s Brewery said: "We are aware of the matter and will be speaking directly with the club regarding the issue."

Danish food company Arla Foods, which produces Anchor butter, has already said it will not renew their sponsorship of YCCC's 50-over team.