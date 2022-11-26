The vigil, organised by Leeds businessman Terry George and his partner Michael Rothwell, was held in the city’s Freedom Quarter and in partnership with Birmingham’s LGBTQ nightlife scene. Authorities said five people were killed and 17 injured by gunfire last weekend at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

Terry, who owns Leeds bars Viaduct and Fibre, said customers from neighbouring venues joined together for the vigil - with speeches from Terry and the leader of Leeds City Council, James Lewis. Councillor Lewis said he has written to the governor of Colorado Springs on behalf of Leeds, sending the city’s support, condolences and solidarity.

“It was very emotional,” Terry told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We wanted to show solidarity. On this occasion, it seems that a lot of people didn’t know this shooting had happened. It seems to have gone unnoticed by a lot of people.

Hundreds turned out for the vigil in Lower Briggate after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colarado (Photo: Terry George)

“It was about raising awareness and letting people know there’s still hatred and homophobia around the world, even though we live in a bubble in Leeds - certainly in the city centre. We find we’re safe and people are accepting of us. But homophobia is still rife outside our area.”

A witness to the Colorado shooting said the suspect showed “no hesitation” when entering the club and opening fire.

The suspect, wearing body armour, moved in a crouch through Club Q in Colorado Springs with a rifle at eye-level, firing at people gathered at the bar then spraying a dance floor with bullets. The alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, faces possible murder and hate crime charges, authorities have said.

Terry added: “It almost takes you back to when we used to fight and struggle. Politically, we’re much more accepting now and we’ve combated that fight of not being accepted. But there’s still personal hatred by some people.

