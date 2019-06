1. David Bowie - Kirkstall Rolarena summer 1973.

The Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie put on two shows in the unlikely surroundings of Kirkstall Rolarena in the summer of 1973.''Reviewer Derek Ogden came away suitably impressed, writing: He ended the first half with Space Oddity, during which the whole place was bathed in specks of light reflected from one of those mirror-covered balls that used to be standard accompaniment to the last waltz at the local palais.

