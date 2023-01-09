Temple Newsam Ten 2023: 15 hilarious pictures as Leeds runners tackle the 'puddle of doom'
Hundreds of runners descended on a Leeds park this weekend – taking part in a 10-mile fun run.
Now in its 7th year, the Temple Newsam Ten is a multi-terrain race through the Temple Newsam estate, organised by St Theresa’s Athletic Club. Promising “all the mud and all the hills”, hundreds of participants took part in the on and off-road race on Sunday morning.
Our photographer was perfectly positioned by the ‘puddle of doom’ and captured these 15 hilarious photos of the race.
