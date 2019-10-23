Temple Newsam parkrun community left 'heartbroken' after the death of a popular runner
The Temple Newsam parkrun team has paid tribute to a 'popular and committed' runner who sadly lost his life this weekend.
Terry Midgley, who was 46 and lived near the Temple Newsam Estate, was praised as a 'tremendous' runner and a selfless volunteer for the parkrun.
He ran at 201 Temple Newsam parkruns since the start of the community timed run in 2013 and achieved first place a number of times.
Terry was also awarded three Guinness World Records for the fastest London Marathon time dressed as chef, a lifeguard and a rugby league player - whilst raising money for charity.
The Temple Newsam parkrun team said: "He was a tremendous runner, placing first on numerous occasions.
"He volunteered over 50 times to support others which is a big commitment and shows his quality."
The parkrun team say they will pay tribute to Terry with an event when it is appropriate.
Posting a picture of Terry on Twitter, the team said: "Sad to announce that popular and committed member of our parkrun community Terry Midgley passed away peacefully this weekend.
"The Temple Newsam parkrun team is heartbroken and we send all our love to his family.
"Rest in peace, friend. Love you, Legend. We will all miss you."
