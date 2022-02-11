Among the uncertainty and bleakness there were so many stories of people coming together to support their friends, neighbours and complete strangers in their own little corners of the city. It made people proud of where they came from - and it made them love where they live more than ever.

Love Where You Live... is weekly focusing on all the amazing places and people that mean so much to so many in Leeds - and we want your help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young adults and children play street cricket in a back street off Hovingham Avenue, Harehills. Picture: Tony Johnson

Head of News Sarah Hall said: “From Chapeltown to Calverley, from Harehills to Headingley and from Garforth to Gipton, we’ll be shining the spotlight on one area each week and asking you to share your favourite things about it.

“Whether it’s a view that evokes a special memory, a pub or cafe you make a weekly visit to or a local park that lifts your spirit, we want to share what brings people joy in their neighbourhood.

“If you’d like to get involved, we’d love to hear from you.”

Email [email protected] for more information about how to take part.