Teenager arrested over Leeds festival drugs death is released by police

A teenager arrested in connection with the death of a girl at Leeds Festival has been released by police.

West Yorkshire Police said in the last hour that the 17-year-old male, from the Oldham area, who had been arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Bramham Park site following a report that the girl, who is also from the Oldham area, had died shortly after 3.40am on Saturday.

In an earlier appeal, Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Supt Matt Davison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the girl who has died. We have family liaison officers in place supporting them and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.

“While the exact cause of her death is yet to be established, the information we have indicates that she has taken a combination of drugs. This is a tragic incident and I hope serves as a timely reminder to others of the risk of taking illegal substances, particularly when mixing different types of drugs and drinking alcohol."