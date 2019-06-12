Teenage girl sent home from Leeds school after getting clear earring to reduce migraines

A schoolgirl who suffers with terrible migraines has been excluded from school - after getting a medical piercing to combat them.

Bobbiemay Smith, 14, was sent home from Cockburn John Charles Academy in Belle Isle after teachers spotted the tiny clear, plastic earring.

The piercing was done after the family tried various different remedies for the migraines which were causing the year nine pupil to take time off school sick from the severe pain.

Since having it done, the migraines have miraculously cleared up and she was able to return to her studies.

But dad Geoff says the school have now picked her out for the piercing, saying it is 'inappropriate'. Bobbiemay was told she would either have to be put into isolation, or she wouldn't be allowed to come to school.

"I am banging my head against the wall", said Geoff.

The 49-year-old self-employed roofer, who lives in Beeston, said: "It feels like we can't win. When she got migraines they lasted about a week and she couldn't concentrate in class.

"We've tried everything and it didn't work. Since getting the piercing they have stopped. The earring is the smallest one we could possibly find and it's clear, so wouldn't be easily visible.

"She was back at school for about a week before her teacher sent her home. They are punishing the children for something that's not their fault."

Geoff, who has ten children, added that Bobbiemay has also been sent home for wearing trousers that were "too tight", saying: "We have had to buy trousers that are too big for her round her waist just so the school are satisfied.

"The school won't let her take her coursework home so she can't revise at home. She's missed a lot of school now and it's not fair - she's an intelligent child and they have had no other issues with her until now."

Cockburn John Charles Academy were contacted for comment.