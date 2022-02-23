Bex Wilson, who works at Shakespeare Primary School and Nursery in Lincoln Green, received Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award on Tuesday, February 22.

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Bex set up the Zarach charity when she found out that one of her pupil's family had experienced a crisis and had been required to take up an unplanned house move to an unfurnished property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bex Wilson has been given a Points of Light award by the Prime Minister for her work setting up the Zarach charity.

After making further enquiries, she discovered there was nowhere to make a referral which would guarantee the pupil would have a bed by the end of the week, and decided to take matters into her own hands, purchasing beds and bedding for the family.

READ MORE:

Realising that many other families across Leeds and Yorkshire face similar situations of being unable to afford an adequate bed for their children, affecting their wellbeing and ability to learn in the classroom due to sleep deprivation, Bex wanted to create her own charity that could deliver beds and related items to those in need.

‘Zarach’, which means “rising light” in Hebrew, has now provided beds to nearly 1,400 children across Yorkshire since 2018 and has grown from a family operation to a team of over 58 volunteers, working with a network of more than 200 schools and partner organisations to receive referrals.

MP for East Leeds, Richard Burgon, said: “I am absolutely delighted that East Leeds resident Bex Wilson has been rightly recognised in this way for her inspirational work making an incredible difference to children right across our region.

"She is a real life hero in our midst for setting up and organising the incredible 'Zarach' charity on top of working in the incredibly demanding role of Deputy Headteacher in an inner city school.

"Well over a thousand children here in Yorkshire have been helped and supported by Bex and Zarach. That’s truly incredible.

"Through changing lives in our region Bex and 'Zarach' really have been a light for children in incredibly difficult situations across Yorkshire.”

Bex said: "In a world full of people going the extra mile, it is an honour to be recognised by our government for what we at 'Zarach' have managed to achieve so far.

"We hope to continue raising awareness of child bed poverty until every head has a bed."