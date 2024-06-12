Taylor Swift fans in Leeds urge global megastar to perform in city

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 12th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Global megastar Taylor Swift has been urged to make Leeds a stop on her next tour, as fans in the city shared their favourite hits from the pop sensation.

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter is one of the most successful artists of all time - and it’s time she shared her talents with the people of Yorkshire, according to fans.

We hit the streets of Leeds and met some of the people who’d consider buying a ticket if Taylor Swift ever decides to pay a visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fans have urged pop superstar Taylor Swift to make Leeds a stop on her next tour. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.Fans have urged pop superstar Taylor Swift to make Leeds a stop on her next tour. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.
Fans have urged pop superstar Taylor Swift to make Leeds a stop on her next tour. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Marites, who recently found her love of the singer, said: "I wasn't a fan until she released ‘Cruel Summer’, I love that song.

“I could be a Swiftie and, if she was to play in Leeds, I would go and see her for the right price. Maybe not in the arena, she probably needs a bigger venue. Perhaps Elland Road.”

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Drew, a casual fan, said: "I can't say I'm the biggest Swiftie out there. I know some of her music, like '22.' It's a really good song for the gym.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Leeds is a great city, it's very similar to Manchester, so I don't see why she wouldn't come here. There are a lot of Swifties in Leeds and it would definitely sell out.”

Addressing the superstar, he said: “Come to Leeds, Taylor – you know you want to.”

Meanwhile, when asked whether he thought Taylor should come to Leeds, resident Tom said: “I don't see why not.

“I have a lot of mates in Leeds who are big Taylor Swift fans and I certainly would be more intrigued to buy a ticket if she was playing here.

“She’s probably the most successful female artist of my generation. It's a big city, so why not?”

Related topics:LeedsTaylor Swift

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.