Taylor Swift fans in Leeds urge global megastar to perform in city
The multi-award winning singer-songwriter is one of the most successful artists of all time - and it’s time she shared her talents with the people of Yorkshire, according to fans.
We hit the streets of Leeds and met some of the people who’d consider buying a ticket if Taylor Swift ever decides to pay a visit.
Marites, who recently found her love of the singer, said: "I wasn't a fan until she released ‘Cruel Summer’, I love that song.
“I could be a Swiftie and, if she was to play in Leeds, I would go and see her for the right price. Maybe not in the arena, she probably needs a bigger venue. Perhaps Elland Road.”
Drew, a casual fan, said: "I can't say I'm the biggest Swiftie out there. I know some of her music, like '22.' It's a really good song for the gym.”
He added: “Leeds is a great city, it's very similar to Manchester, so I don't see why she wouldn't come here. There are a lot of Swifties in Leeds and it would definitely sell out.”
Addressing the superstar, he said: “Come to Leeds, Taylor – you know you want to.”
Meanwhile, when asked whether he thought Taylor should come to Leeds, resident Tom said: “I don't see why not.
“I have a lot of mates in Leeds who are big Taylor Swift fans and I certainly would be more intrigued to buy a ticket if she was playing here.
“She’s probably the most successful female artist of my generation. It's a big city, so why not?”
