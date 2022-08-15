Survivors of Manchester Arena bombing urged to share experiences of support they have received

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May 2017, 22 people were killed when Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a bomb as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the venue.

Bee The Difference is a collaboration between nine young survivors of the attack, the National Emergencies Trust, and researchers from Lancaster University.

They are keen to learn about the support received by survivors of the attack with a survey to identify what help will be most beneficial to future young survivors of terror.

Ellie Taylor, who was 15 at the time of the attack, said: “Bee The Difference is a chance to take something that changed our lives completely in a negative way and turn it into something positive for the future.

"The questionnaire isn’t invasive. It’s not about your personal story and what you went through. It’s just a few questions to find out what worked mentally for you, and what didn’t help, so we can find out what needs to happen in the future.”

Among those who lost their lives were 14-year-old Sorrell Leczkowski from Leeds and 50-year-old Wendy Fawell from Otley.

Also killed in the attack was Courtney Boyle, a 19-year-old Leeds Beckett University student from Gateshead.

The project’s lead researcher Dr Hill said: “I know through my experience with The Choir that young people affected by the Manchester attack have sought support in a range of places - their GP, counsellors, teachers, social groups and social media.

“Some of this was incredibly helpful, some of it missed the mark completely, while some measures taken inadvertently introduced more trauma. Five years on it’s time to start to talk about this and make sure young people who experience similar events in the future get the best possible care.”

Ava Turner was just 10 at the time of the attack and added: “This project is about saying our opinions are valid.

"They are extremely valid and they do need to be brought up at some point. They can’t be hidden forever.”

Anonymised findings of the survey will be shared with organisations which can work to help young people affected by terror, such as the government, healthcare providers and charitable bodies.