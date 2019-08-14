Survey finds Yorkshire parents more confident in their children's prospects than any other region

A survey revealed Yorkshire parents are more confident about their children’s prospects than parents in any other region.

Seven in ten parents (71 per cent) in Yorkshire are confident that their child will get their chosen university place, compared to the national average of one in six (61 per cent), the survey by Leeds Beckett University found.

Yorkshire parents are the most excited when compared with other regions in the UK, with two fifths (41 per cent) feeling this way, almost half are feeling anxious (46 per cent) and more than a third (38 per cent) admit to feeling nervous - the most nervous of all UK regions.

The survey of 2,000 parents of children aged 15-18 and studying or preparing to study for A levels, also revealed a clear lack of knowledge and understanding about the clearing process – the process which matches applicants with university places still available on A-level results day.

The findings revealed that nine in 10 Yorkshire parents (91 per cent) do not know how the university clearing process works and a further four out of five (86 per cent) are lacking confidence in advising their child through the university clearing process.

Half of parents (51 per cent) feel unprepared to support their child through university clearing.

When asked how they’re feeling about the coming week of results, only a tenth (14 per cent) are feeling confident of where to look for guidance on A level results day.

The full results of the survey from Leeds Beckett University are:

71 per cent confident their child will get their chosen university place

However, only one in ten Yorkshire parents understand university clearing process

Four out of five lack confidence in giving advice to their children about the clearing process

Half (51 per cent) feel unprepared to support their child through clearing

A quarter (25 per cent) feel clearing would be a positive experience