Superheroes twins, three, take on Leeds charity walk in brother’s memory

Two little girls are taking part in this weekend’s Superheroes Walk at Temple Newsam to raise money in memory of their older brother.

Sophia and Ella Jameson-Briggs, three, are fundraising for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) for Logan, who died nearly five years ago.

Logan suffered from VSD (hole in the heart). He underwent surgery to repair it and had a pacemaker fitted in February 2014 but sadly died that October.

He would have celebrated his fifth birthday earlier this year.

CHSF support the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit with lifesaving equipment, parent accommodation, vital ward facilities and grants for research into congenital heart disease and the family is urging other families to sign up and take part in the walk on Sunday.

Mum Samantha Jameson-Briggs, from Wakefield, said: “Since we lost Logan we have tried to give back to CHSF and the amazing Heart Unit raising around £8,000 over various events.

”With the twins, it’s nice to include them in doing something for their brother. This is their second Superhero walk, the last being at 18 months old.

“We would encourage families with children of all ages to take part as it is such a wonderful cause.”

The family have set up a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/supertwins3.

The 1km sponsored Superhero Walk costs £15 for family entry with a suggested fundraising target of £50.

Like previous years, walkers will include families and friends of congenital heart patients, plus young patients themselves, all raising vital funds for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

The Superhero Walk begins at 11.30am in the park near Temple Newsam House, with a family fun afternoon following afterwards.

Patients, families and supporters (and their dogs) typically dress as their favourite characters - Batman, Spiderman, Minions, Peppa Pig and even heart surgeons - who are superheroes to affected families.

But fancy dress is optional, and CHSF would love local families to go along, learn a little about their charity work and have fun into the bargain.

The family fun afternoon - with bouncy castles, children’s rides, face painting, food and drinks vendors and much more - is being held after the walk and entry is free, with proceeds from the stalls going to CHSF.

This year’s event is being sponsored by long-term CHSF supporters B&M Waste Services.

B&M Waste’s Marketing Manager, Jayne Kennedy, said: “We’re extremely proud to be sponsoring the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund’s Superhero Walk in September.

“As long-standing sponsors of the charity, we look forward to continuing our fundraising efforts throughout the year to raise vital funds to aid the continuation of the fantastic work that they do.”

CHSF events manager Charlotte Anderson-Hughes said: “The whole event is fantastic, because it celebrates the local superheroes we support as a charity - the patients themselves.”

Tickets for the Superhero Walk are available from chsf.org.uk/superherowalk.