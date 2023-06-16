The Post-16 department of the West Leeds Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre (West SILC) is now based in the recently renovated Mending Rooms at Sunny Bank.

Rob Lakewood of West SILC said: “The Post 16 department of our School has been based in Farsley at Springfield Commercial Centre for the past six years, which has been perfect for developing our pupils’ confidence, road safety and employability skills.

“The Mending Rooms represent the next step in our journey. This space is our employability setting, developing key skills in specific job sectors that give our young people genuine opportunities to work towards employment.

Heritage officer Alison McMaster at the Sunny Bank Mills Archive with students and staff at West SILC.

“Being based in the heart of Farsley enables our pupils to take full advantage of all the amazing opportunities the village can offer our young people. Having previously worked on an exciting project with the Sunny Bank Mills Archive, we have a great insight into what Sunny Bank can offer us.

He added: “Facilities such as the Mill Kitchen, Grumpy’s, Amity Brew and Scrap Creative have enabled us to show our students how we can give them aspirational opportunities.

“I’d like to thank John and William Gaunt, the co-owners and managing directors of Sunny Bank Mills, who have been so supportive of our school and our students. Having first spoken to John over three years ago, he was kind enough to put us in touch with the mills’ Archive and run a careers session about Sunny Bank Mills for our young people.”

John Gaunt said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome West SILC to Sunny Bank. They have played a pivotal role in our Archive project called Weaving the Web, which has created a special Online Collection. This currently features 50 unique objects from our archive that can now be viewed from every angle, thanks to 360 degree photography.

“I am full of admiration for the innovative and ground breaking approach Rob and the West SILC team have towards preparing their young people for life beyond their school. I am happy that Sunny Bank Mills and its community can contribute to that journey. In turn, they will add a new dimension to our community and the ongoing regeneration of the mills.”