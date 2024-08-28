Summer garden party at Burley in Wharfedale's newest retirement community goes down a treat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was cause for celebration this week as local retirees came together to attend a summer garden party hosted by McCarthy Stone at its Retirement Living development, Summer Manor on Summer Court in Burley in Wharfedale.

Helping guests get into the summer spirit, vintage trio, The Bluebird Belles performed a series of throwback classics from the 20s, 30s and 40s as the sun shone down over the spectacular gardens.

Following games on the green, scones lathered with jam and cream were served alongside glasses of Pimm’s while homeowners and guests got to know each other and revelled in the afternoon’s festivities.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our summer party was a huge hit, with a great turn out from the local community, to be part of the celebrations. It was a pleasure to welcome both new and familiar faces and invite them to experience our thriving community first-hand. We want to thank everyone who attended and encourage those who are interested in learning more about the superb facilities and accommodation on offer at Summer Manor to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible.”

Summer Manor Homeowners with the Bluebird Belles

Pairing low-maintenance, independent living with a selection of stylish communal spaces, Summer Manor exclusively caters for the over 60s with a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments. Homeowners benefit from access to the well-appointed lounge and beautiful landscaped gardens with a seated patio area and pergola, along with a hotel-style guest suite designed to accommodate overnight visitors. Peace of mind comes from House Manager, Sue, who is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and the latest security features, which are fitted in every property as standard.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement property at Summer Manor start from £275,000 and £355,000 respectively.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.