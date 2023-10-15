Hundreds of people stepped out in Leeds on Saturday night for the Sue Ryder starlight hike.

Last year over 8,100 people across the country were cared for by Sue Ryder’s hospice teams, including at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley or in their own homes in the community. Sue Ryder doctors and nurses can manage patients’ pain and symptoms and make more space for a family’s final days to be filled with love.

Joining together with friends and family to walk the 5k or 10k route around Otley, participants are help raise funds to allow specialist teams to provide expert care which means the end of people’s lives can be filled with friendship, family and love in their final moments together.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding capture these pictures of the walkers...

Starllight Hike for Sue Ryder in Otley Lisa and Wayne Daley of Farsley dressed up for the occasion. Photo: Steve Riding

Starllight Hike for Sue Ryder in Otley Last year over 8,100 people across the country were cared for by Sue Ryder's hospice teams. Photo: Steve Riding

Starllight Hike for Sue Ryder in Otley People of all ages joined together with friends and family to walk our 5k or 10k route around Otley. Photo: Steve Riding