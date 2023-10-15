Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sue Ryder Leeds: Hundreds turnout for starlight hike charity fundraiser through Otley

Hundreds of people stepped out in Leeds on Saturday night for the Sue Ryder starlight hike.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 18:08 BST

Last year over 8,100 people across the country were cared for by Sue Ryder’s hospice teams, including at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley or in their own homes in the community. Sue Ryder doctors and nurses can manage patients’ pain and symptoms and make more space for a family’s final days to be filled with love.

Joining together with friends and family to walk the 5k or 10k route around Otley, participants are help raise funds to allow specialist teams to provide expert care which means the end of people’s lives can be filled with friendship, family and love in their final moments together.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding capture these pictures of the walkers...

Lisa and Wayne Daley of Farsley dressed up for the occasion.

Last year over 8,100 people across the country were cared for by Sue Ryder’s hospice teams.

People of all ages joined together with friends and family to walk our 5k or 10k route around Otley.

The event is an opportunity to get together to remember and pay tribute to loved ones who have died.

