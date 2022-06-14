Success as Family Fun Dog Show in Farsley attracts huge crowds

Headteacher Mr Peter Harris of Farsley Farfield Primary School supported the Chairperson of the school Ellen Renton, Zoe Webb and Katrina Heseltine to arrange the school’s first ever Family Fun Dog Show.

The show - on Saturday June 11 - saw parents, school children and dog owners from the local communities in Farsley, Rodley, Pudsey, Calverley and beyond coming together to enjoy the day.

The dog event was judged by councillor Amanda Carter and Terri Brown on the day with categories such as young handler, best trick, golden oldie and fancy dress on display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show was a hit with hundreds of people

Pictures provided to the YEP show some of the lucky winners of rosettes on the day.

The organisers sourced prizes from nearby businesses for the dog show.

Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue allowed us organisers to use their dog agility course for free.

Local stall holders attended the event and the PTA ran fun activities and stalls on the day such as smack the rat, a dog agility course, hot dog bobbing and a pre loved uniform sale.

Organisers l-r Zoe Webb 41, Katrina Heseltine, Ellen Renton

A raffle and Treasure Hunt were also sourced from the amazing local businesses.

The wind didn't put off visitors and the event was enjoyed by all, organiser Zoe Webb told the YEP .

"We will be opening up our grounds for existing school families to camp over in the grounds and enjoy festival entertainment at the end of summer term", she said.

"We look forward to opening the doors to the public again later in the year supporting the local Farsley Scarecrow Event alongside Danny Bowley.

The show was a hit with hundreds of people

"Thank you to all our parents, volunteers and wider community for bringing our community together.

"Farsley Farfield School could not run these events without the amazing dedication of its volunteers and PTA.

"We would also like to say a massive thanks to our sponsors Helen's Button Box and DF Landscaping and Tree Care."

Judge Terri Brown, Headteacher Peter Harris and Judge Councillor Amanda Carter

The show was a hit with hundreds of people

Lydia aged 7, who won young handler with her dog Rosie

Violet showing off her 3rd place rosette for Prettiest Princess.