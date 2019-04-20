Stunning photos capture Leeds Vaisakhi Sikh festival

The streets of Leeds were awash with colour on Saturday as Sikh New Year was celebrated.

The Vaisakhi festival saw a parade weave through the streets from Chapeltown to Millenium Square followed by a gathering in the city centre.

Sikh men carrying ceremonial swords for the Vaisakh event in Leeds.

Thousands turned out to watch the parade from Chapetown to Leeds city centre

Crowds parading through the streets for Vaisakhi in Leeds

Many people wore brightly coloured traditional dress for the occasion

Singh is a name used by all baptized male Sikhs

As part of the celebrations people visited Gurdwaras on the route

The streets were a sea of colour for the festival

Thousands of people made their way from Chapeltown to Leeds city centre