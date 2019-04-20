Stunning photos capture Leeds Vaisakhi Sikh festival Sikh men wearing traditional clothes to celebrate Vaisakhi in Leeds Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The streets of Leeds were awash with colour on Saturday as Sikh New Year was celebrated. The Vaisakhi festival saw a parade weave through the streets from Chapeltown to Millenium Square followed by a gathering in the city centre. Sikh men carrying ceremonial swords for the Vaisakh event in Leeds. Thousands turned out to watch the parade from Chapetown to Leeds city centre Crowds parading through the streets for Vaisakhi in Leeds Many people wore brightly coloured traditional dress for the occasion Singh is a name used by all baptized male Sikhs As part of the celebrations people visited Gurdwaras on the route The streets were a sea of colour for the festival Thousands of people made their way from Chapeltown to Leeds city centre Women watching on as the Vaisakh celebrations took place Leeds shoppers confused as man in sandwich board says 'Wake Up Satan's Cattle'