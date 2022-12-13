Four celebrities and their professional dance partners are set to compete for the prestigious Glitterball Trophy in the final of BBC Strictly Come Dancing, which will air live on Saturday.

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton, singer Fleur East, actress Molly Rainford and cameraman Hamza Yassin have spent twelve weeks rehearsing, dancing, competing and making memories for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have taken part in movie week, musicals week, Halloween week, a special show celebrating 100-years of the BBC and they have performed at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

So, what have the couples said about making it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing series 20?

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the dress rehearsal for the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Skelton and her Spanish dance partner Gorka Marquez finished top of the leaderboard, based on judges’ score, after their Charlston in week five and their Couples Choice dance in week 11.

They have never been in the bottom two based on public votes, which means they’ve avoided the nerve racking dance-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gorka took to Instagram to thank his fans for the “constant messages and support” on behalf of the dancing duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “The only thing I can say is THANK YOU for getting us to the final, for your constant messages and support and for making this adventure what it is.

“One more week…let’s make it the best one yet! and hopefully we can make you all proud🙏🏻💙”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Helen posted a picture of Gorka carrying four coffees and bags of food on her Instagram story. The mother-of-three, who has already begun rehearsals for Saturday’s show, wrote: “Fuel for the final”.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Photo: PA)

Molly and her Chinese dance partner Carlos Gu had better luck in the earlier weeks of the series, after finding themselves on top of the week two leaderboard following their Quickstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo were also involved in four dance-offs following the public votes, but have kept their spirits high regardless.

Molly headed over to Instagram to express how “grateful” she was to be in the final. The actress also thanked her followers for their “support and votes” and praised her “incredible” dance partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “Words can’t describe this feeling. Nobody understands just how grateful we are to not only be Strictly Come Dancing 2022 FINALISTS but to get to that place in the final all thanks your support and votes. It means the absolute world. Thank you so so much!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From day 1 I dreamt of going all the way to the final with @gkx_carlos I thought that if I could be his first partner ever and get him there it would be a memory we would never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the all knock backs we’ve had in this competition that dream started to look a lot harder to accomplish. But that song and that Paso doble in particular really showed just how strong as a partnership we have become. Taking the low points, using them as motivation and never giving up.

“Carlos you truly are incredible. Thank you for believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. So glad we were partnered together all those months ago, I couldn’t have done any of this without you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the final push and I cannot wait. @bbcstrictly I promise to leave my heart out on that dance floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos, who is competing as a Strictly professional for the first time, also thanked his Instagram followers for their votes.

He wrote: “We did it @mollyrainford The final of 2022!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What A journey we had and I enjoyed everything. Thank you all for your votes and supports, we are here because of everyone of YOU!

“NOW it’s time to just enjoy and have some fun💜 @bbcstrictly”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Fleur East and Vito Coppola during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday 11 December (Photo: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleur and her Italian dance partner Vito Coppola sat on top of the leaderboard for two weeks consecutively, following their Samba in week eight and their Couples Choice routine in week nine.

However, they have faced the dance-off a gruelling four times, including in the semi-final against actor Will Mellor and dancer Nancy Xu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a teary video posted on the BBC Instagram, an emotional and excited Vito says: “I have no words. I always speak a lot, but this time I have no words.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, Fleur wrote: “Feeling very grateful. Thank you so much to everyone for your support. #BBCStrictly ❤️”

The pair will star in tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. They will talk about their journey and the final, with host Rylan Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal perform a waltz in the semi final (Photo: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza and his Polish dance partner Jowita Przystal were at the top of the semi-final leaderboard after their two dances.

This was the fifth time they have got the highest judges scores, and the pair have got through the whole series without being in a dance-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Polish professional spoke about making “the most of” the rest of her Strictly journey as she thanked BBC viewers for their votes and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “This is it… you did it partner! We did it! We are in the final of @bbcstrictly ❤️ and I couldn’t be more proud of you @hamzayassin90 ❤️ beyond thankful for all your votes and support ❤️ now it’s time to go there and celebrate our journey x I had the best time, let’s make the most of it x”

Hamza shared his dance partner’s post to his Instagram story, with a sweet message alongside it.

Advertisement Hide Ad