Street Paws, which operates across the north of England, provides support and veterinary care to homeless people and their dogs.

This Christmas, shoppers can buy the I Believe In Santa Paws box to spread some cheer in their home and support a pet in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street Paws provides support and veterinary care to homeless people and their dogs

The boxes cost £30 and come in small, medium and large depending on what collar size your dog requires.

Each box contains a handmade Derpy Dog collar, a 50g pot of Street Paws Paw and Nose Balm, a Street Paws printed dog treat bag and a bag of Brewskis Biscuits.

Street Paws recently teamed up with Brewskis, dog biscuits which are made using the spent grain produced by the Brewdog beer brewing process.

A donation from every purchase of the dog biscuits is made to the charity and Brewskis and Street Paws recently attended a special Dog Pawty at the Brewdog Hotel in Manchester to celebrate the partnership.

shoppers can buy the I Believe In Santa Paws box to support a pet in need

And as well as the treats, for every gift box sold a £15 welcome pack containing a collar, bowl and other goodies goes to a homeless person and their pet.

Michelle Southern, who founded the Street Paws charity, said: "These boxes make a lovely gift for the dog in your life this Christmas, and you can also buy in the knowledge that every box sold gives a treat to a street dog and their owner too.

"We have been doing a lot of work as part of our Dog Champions Scheme to work to make more hostels dog friendly.

"If we can get more hostels to accept dogs, it means that fewer people and pets will spend Christmas on the streets."