Street League is a sports-based charity aiming to tackle poverty by giving young people opportunities and also acts as an alternative to college. The Leeds base couple football among other sports with English and maths lessons to engage the students and help them secure their qualifications in its 15-week programme.

With two sites, Goals in Burley and Football World Leeds on Pontefract Lane, and classes of only eight students, Manager Harry Doman said that teachers and mentors are better-able to focus on the needs of their students. One student recalled how classes in secondary school would have 30 students and those needing help would often go unnoticed. At Street League, the student said there is greater attention on the student and there is greater opportunity to ask for help with understanding.

A grant from law firm Shoosmiths has ensured that a greater number of people will get their English and maths qualifications. The money has meant that the Leeds base could recruit more teachers like Harvey Atkinson, who has a unique approach to getting the students engaged.

Street League is a nationwide charity aiming to tackle poverty and give young people opportunities to achieve what they want in life. Pictured are the teachers and students from the Leeds-base.

“We learn by doing stuff,” said Harvey. His maths lessons are often on the football pitch, where students take penalties and note the direction in which the ball lands. The group then make graphs from the data they collected.

He added: “It was a lot more fun collecting our own data instead of being given data and being told to plot a graph. It was something they could get engaged with. A lot of the time, it doesn't feel like you are actually doing work. It just makes it a lot more interesting and exciting.”

Beyond sports, Harvey said the sessions he leads are designed with ‘brain breaks’ to keep the students engaged. He added: “We add a lot of breaks, so it’s not just an hour or two hours of sitting there. We try to keep it more active.”

Along with their qualifications, the charity ensures its students leave with life skills. From budgeting and breaking down what taxes are, to healthy eating and hygiene, Street League aim to prepare the students for their next steps in life – whether that be further education or employment.

Student Patrick joined Street League last year to improve his English and hopes what he has learnt at the charity will aid him in his journey to becoming a police officer.

To help students secure good jobs, the charity also provide support to help students secure work placement to boost their employability. Teacher Milly Colford said: “We can guide them on things like that, whereas if you asked your teachers in school, you wouldn't get that help.”

The latest cohort had four girls among 12 boys but the charity are hoping to boost these numbers. To get more young women involved in sports while they learn, Milly had started running a female-only football club.

Milly sets aside some time at the sessions to look over job applications, apprenticeship, CV making, interview preparation and other help the women may need. She said: “Helping people and getting the most out of every young person we work with, it is very rewarding.”