Stray dog who got on West Yorkshire bus on her own being housed in Yorkshire kennels
A Yorkshire kennel have confirmed they are currently housing a stray dog who got on a bus on her own.
The abandoned Staffie-cross rose eyebrows when she boarded the 620 First Bus in West Yorkshire on Wednesday this week and sat on it all on her own.
Fellow passengers looked after her before staff took her off at the bus' final stop in Bradford city centre.
The unclaimed stray has since been moved to a kennels where she must stay for seven days giving her owner time to come forward.
Gemma Burton, who was sat on the bus when the pooch got aboard, said: "She got on at Bierley.
"She did try and get off the bus at one point but it was on the busy main road, so we got her to stay on and someone stayed with her on the bus before she was taken off at Bradford Interchange."
After being contacted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, a kennel in Sheffield confirmed they are currently housing the dog on behalf of Bradford Council.