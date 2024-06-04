Stone Gables Care Home Leeds: Castleford woman who was nurse in Second World War celebrates 100th birthday

An “outspoken” great-grandmother from Castleford has celebrated her 100th birthday – but staff at her care home say she doesn’t look a day over 80.

Madge Dacre, who was born and raised in the town, has lived an interesting and varied life.

She was a nurse in the Second World War, and later spent years living with her husband and children in Africa where they were active members of the church community.

Madge Dacre, who worked as a nurse during the Second World War, has celebrated her 100th birthday at Stone Gables Care Home in Gildersome.Madge Dacre, who worked as a nurse during the Second World War, has celebrated her 100th birthday at Stone Gables Care Home in Gildersome.
Now, Madge lives at Stone Gables Care Home in Gildersome. Georgia Kilby, a senior carer, said: “We all had a wonderful day celebrating Madge’s 100th birthday.

“She looked absolutely stunning as always and still doesn’t look a day over 80.”

Madge met her future husband Ernest Dacre, the son of a local church minister, as a teenager. The pair began courting before the Second World War.

Ernest and Madge Dacre were married after he returned home from war.Ernest and Madge Dacre were married after he returned home from war.
When the conflict erupted, he was stationed in the Middle East with the RAF, while Madge became a nurse. When Ernest returned from serving abroad, the couple were married in a matter of weeks.

Around 12 years later, they emigrated to Northern Rhodesia, which is now Zambia, with their two sons. Later, they moved to Rhodesia, which is now Zimbabwe.

Madge and her family loved Africa. They were active in the church community, with Ernest helping to build the new Baptist Church in Lusaka.

She still recalls tales of raising snakes and other animals, hunting and the enjoyment of rural life on her sister’s farm, as she had also moved to Rhodesia. During her time in Africa, Madge worked as a bookkeeper.

In 1988, she moved back to England with her family. They described her as “feisty and a snappy dresser” who is “loved by many”. They said she never goes anywhere without her comb and lipstick, and that she’s known for her “outspoken nature and humour”.

