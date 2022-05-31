Steph McGovern’s celebrity pals gatecrash her Channel 4 Packed Lunch to celebrate her 40th birthday

In a secret change to the running order, Steph’s friend and former BBC Breakfast colleague Louise Minchin took over hosting the final part of the show, renaming it Steph’s Packed Life.

On seeing Louise, Steph said: “Oh my god! No way!”

Louise told tales from Steph’s life, speaking to her childhood friends, teachers, former colleague and mentor Robert Peston and, finally, Steph’s dad, Eamonn.

Asked about her big birthday surprise, an emotional Steph said: “It’s emotional. I wouldn’t be who I am without the people around me… I’m nothing special, I’m just a product of everyone around me.”

Throughout the show, there were plenty of messages from Steph’s celebrity pals, including comedian Dawn French, presenter Chris Evans, actress Miriam Margolyes, The One Show presenter Alex Jones, media personality Kerry Katona and chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

In his video message, Chris Evans sang happy birthday to Steph and asked: “Steph, do you remember the time you fancied my wife more than I did?!”

In fits of giggles, Steph refused to elaborate. Some of the other birthday messages for Steph included:

Miriam Margolyes: “I’m twice your age. Mind you, I don’t look it.”

Dawn French: “I want to thank you for throwing your pants at me all those years ago and forging the friendship we that we have, which I love. Do you know what Steph? I love everything about you… I love your hair, your eyeballs, nostrils, neck, trousers… Anyway, it’s your 60th birthday and you’re looking good on it, kid! Happy birthday!”

Alex Jones: “The moment we met in a stockroom in John Lewis – the glamour - on Shop Well [For Less], I just knew we would get on like a house on fire.”

Kerry Katona: “I hope you have a wonderful 40th. You’re an amazing inspiration, you’re just a bit like me, really… Awesome.”

Denise van Outen: “Steph, welcome to the naughty forties. Wishing you the best birthday ever, you know we all love you.”